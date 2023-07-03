PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Florida, fireworks are only legal for a handful of days a year. On the 4th of July, Floridians statewide want to live their day of firecracker freedom to the fullest. Before the festivities kick off on Tuesday, here are some safety tips from Bay County officials.

“Every year, we have at least two or three fingers blown off, hand burns, foreign objects in the eye, facial burns that are significant and a lot of times we have to go to a burn center,” said Rebecca Hysong, Trauma and Acute Care Surgeon at Bay Medical Center

In preparation for the holiday, the Bay Medical Center has amped its number of on-call workers and staff, keeping themselves readily available for a large influx of patients.

Whether you get your fireworks from Walmart or a full-fledged fireworks store, Hysong warns that any firecracker poses a risk.

“You can have some simple burns, but the reality is even those little sparklers, they burn at like 2000 degrees Fahrenheit,” warned Hysong, “and that can melt metal.”

Division Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education Graham Tolbert recommends residents to opt for firework shows conducted by pyrotechnics and city officials. He also acknowledges that people will still get their own fireworks, regardless of warnings.

“If you’re lighting fireworks off in your neighborhood, we want you to have a safe place to light them off. So do it away from brushes, debris, things like that.” said Tolbert.

If you happen to sustain a firework-related injury, remain calm and contact emergency services immediately.