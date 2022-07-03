PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Still looking for activities to enjoy for the Fourth of July weekend?
Here’s a list of events going on in Bay County to celebrate the holiday:
Sunday, July 3
Freedom Rocks! Fireworks
Grand Lagoon, Panama City Beach, 8:45 p.m.
Light Up the Gulf Fireworks Show
Boardwalk Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 4
July 4th Pancake Breakfast
905 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lynn Haven, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Party in the USA Festivities
Sharon Sheffield Park, Lynn Haven, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salute to Freedom Festival & Fireworks
Destination Panama City, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Best Blast on the Beach Fireworks Show
Mexico Beach, 8:30 p.m.
Let Freedom Ring Fireworks Show
A.L. Kinsaul Park, Lynn Haven, 9 p.m.
Star-Spangled Spectacular
M.B. Miller County Pier, Panama City Beach, 9 p.m.