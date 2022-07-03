PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Still looking for activities to enjoy for the Fourth of July weekend?

Here’s a list of events going on in Bay County to celebrate the holiday:

Sunday, July 3

Freedom Rocks! Fireworks

Grand Lagoon, Panama City Beach, 8:45 p.m.

Light Up the Gulf Fireworks Show

Boardwalk Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

July 4th Pancake Breakfast

905 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lynn Haven, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Party in the USA Festivities

Sharon Sheffield Park, Lynn Haven, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salute to Freedom Festival & Fireworks

Destination Panama City, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Blast on the Beach Fireworks Show

Mexico Beach, 8:30 p.m.

Let Freedom Ring Fireworks Show

A.L. Kinsaul Park, Lynn Haven, 9 p.m.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

M.B. Miller County Pier, Panama City Beach, 9 p.m.