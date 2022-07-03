PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Still looking for activities to enjoy for the Fourth of July weekend?

Here’s a list of events going on in Bay County to celebrate the holiday:

Sunday, July 3

Grand Lagoon, Panama City Beach, 8:45 p.m.

Boardwalk Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

905 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lynn Haven, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sharon Sheffield Park, Lynn Haven, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Destination Panama City, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mexico Beach, 8:30 p.m.

A.L. Kinsaul Park, Lynn Haven, 9 p.m.

M.B. Miller County Pier, Panama City Beach, 9 p.m.