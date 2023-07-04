PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Happy Independence Day!

Here’s how founding father and second president John Adams said today should be celebrated: “It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

We hope you had a safe and happy Fourth of July. If you couldn’t make it to a celebration you can enjoy the “illuminations” from Panama City’s fireworks display from the News 13 Tower Cam!