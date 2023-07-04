PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City was all decked out in red white, and blue for the Fourth of July ‘Salute to Freedom’ event.

“Wonderful feeling to see an event come together, all of the vendors being happy, the community being happy, kids having fun, and people out dancing, it’s just a really great way to celebrate the independence day holiday,” Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil said.

It was a homecoming for one gentleman who was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base nearly a decade ago.

“Lots of love out here and I greatly appreciate it and Panama City will always be home to me, It feels great, I can’t complain you know, very happy to be here and celebrate the 4th of July,” Jon Cole said.

Many came out to enjoy the live music.

“Out here with my friends, and you’ve already heard we’re up here to see our favorite local bands, we love living here,” local resident Nikki Barnes said.

People also celebrated what Independence Day stands for.

“As the daughter of a marine, I am 100% pro-military and this it touches my heart is that there is so much military here and so much love for our military in this area,” local resident Lena Owens said.

“Big support system here and I think that’s really important for the military members as well as their family,” Barnes said.

Year-round the military protects the United States.

“Everything is good about the military, and they’re our partners, they’re our partners for downtown,” Panama City mayor Michael Rohan said. “The base is a long way away, but at the same time, many of them live in town, and we look forward to taking care of them, seeing them in town.”

Another big part of Tuesday’s celebration is the grand re-opening of the T-dock at the Panama City Marina. It’s the first time people can enjoy the area since Hurricane Michael.

“It’s just beautiful out here, it’s hot, but it’s still the marina, it’s just beautiful so any time you come out, take a boat ride just do it,” local resident Jodi Reddig said.

Rohan said this is an exciting milestone for the city.

“Enjoy the birds, water, sea, and air everything is just great, very relaxing and people are going to love it, they’ve missed it for a long time,” Rohan said.

And what’s a Fourth of July celebration without a spectacular fireworks show, fireworks began at 9 right off the marina. You can watch our tower cam video of the fireworks display here.