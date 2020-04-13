Judge to hold hearing in beachfront property lawsuit

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — The lawsuit involving beachfront property owners and Walton County is moving a step further.

According to The News Service of Florida (NSF), Senior U.S. District Judge Roger Vinson will hold a hearing Monday in a lawsuit seeking to block a Walton County ordinance that has closed beaches because of the novel coronavirus.

NSF also is reporting, a group of oceanfront property owners filed the lawsuit and a request for a preliminary injunction in federal court in Pensacola, arguing that the ordinance is unconstitutional. In part, they contend the ordinance is an unconstitutional “taking” of property without compensation and violates privacy and due-process rights.

The case focuses on how the ordinance affects the rights of oceanfront property owners, rather than issues related to the general public, according to NSF.

