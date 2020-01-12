Judge Smiley interviews for seat on Supreme Court

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — About 30 judges from across the state are all interviewing for a seat on Florida’s Supreme Court.

One of those people vying for the spot is Bay County Judge Elijah Smiley.

Smiley applied for the opening at the end of December and on Sunday, he interviewed for the position.

The Supreme Court is looking to fill two spots after former justices Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa were appointed by President Trump to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The interviews for all candidates took place in Orlando.

The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission will review the applications, interview candidates and submit the names of finalists to Governor Ron DeSantis, who will then select the two replacements.

Due to the current makeup of the court, one of DeSantis’ selections will have to be a resident of the state’s 3rd appellate district, which is made up of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

