Judge sets schedule for Lynn Haven corruption trial

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In a routine hearing, a federal judge set the schedule for the Lynn Haven corruption trial over the next few months.

As News 13 exclusively reported the attorney for James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, has filed two motions seeking to scuttle the current indictment in the case. On Tuesday Judge Mark Walker held a short hearing with the attorneys and set the deadlines for responses in the matter.

Prosecutors will have until December 22 to respond to these motions and to another expected motion to dismiss from Margo Anderson, the former Mayor of Lynn Haven.

The defense will then have until January 7 to respond to again to prosecution arguments. Judge Walker also set a tentative trial date for Late February but that is unlikely to be the real trial date in the case given that both sides will need more time to prepare if the case moves forward after Walker rules on the motions.

You can read the motions in full here: