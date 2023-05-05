LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The final defendant in the Lynn Haven corruption case is once again hoping a federal judge will agree with his attorneys and throw out the case.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, is accused of bribery and conspiracy for allegedly paying then Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonious Barnes $45,000. Barnes and Finch maintain the money was a business loan. Eight other people, including Lynn Haven’s former mayor, city manager, city attorney, and Barnes himself, have pleaded guilty to felonies in connection to the investigation.

Finch went to trial in March but the jury deadlocked and a mistrial was declared. His attorney filed a motion asking Judge Mark Walker to dismiss the case. Prosecutors responded and Finch has filed now filed a response to that.

Walker will rule on these issues in the near future. Thursday’s filing from Finch attorney Guy Lewis attacks a government response that is “saturated with bare, conclusory statements that require impermissible inference stacking.”

Lewis argues that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence of an agreement between Barnes and Finch and what the law calls, “corrupt intent.”

He also notes that most of the prosecution’s own witnesses, “testified favorably to Mr. Finch, indicating that they had no problems with Mr. Finch and that he never offered them anything of value in exchange for official action.”

“The government has failed to cite any evidence that supports the conclusion that there is reliable, reasonable, and nonspeculative evidence upon which a reasonable jury could find that Mr. Finch conspired with Mr. Barnes to violate (federal bribery law), and that Mr. Finch knew the unlawful purpose of the plan and willfully joined in it,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis continued his attack on former City Manager Mike White. White is a key prosecution witness who has already pleaded guilty in the case. He testified at trial that Finch told him he was paying off Barnes to get the votes necessary for a city project.

The defense has argued that Finch did not need Barnes’ vote for his projects to be approved and that White’s story is inconsistent.

“It is apparent that the government elicited perjured testimony in that it was factually impossible for the conversation described by Michael White to have taken place,” Lewis wrote.

Prosecutors responded that White related the Finch story without knowing that investigators actually would find checks Finch wrote to Barnes in Barnes’ bank records.

If the case moves forward, a trial is set for July.