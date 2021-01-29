Judge rules on Lynn Haven motion as new indictment awaits

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) –– A federal judge has thrown out some of the charges in the corruption case against a former mayor and city attorney.

However, Judge Mark Walker noted that a superseding indictment promised by prosecutors may make much of his ruling irrelevant.

Former Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton had been facing more than 60 counts each of fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud. However, attorneys for Anderson and Albritton argued that prosecutors charged multiple counts for the same offense and that resulted in multiple charges for the same crime.

Walker agreed and ordered that the multiple counts be thrown out or combined in the upcoming indictment.

Walker also sided with Anderson in her argument that she was not legally head of the city during the corruption. Though that did not immediately mean that the charges against her could be thrown out and was more a matter of prosecutors’ choice of language.

“In that superseding indictment, the Government should make clear that it alleges Defendant Anderson acted as the de facto head of the city government,” Walker wrote.

Also, Anderson and Albritton had hoped the judge would compel prosecutors to provide them with witness statements, including their own statements to investigators as part of the discovery process before trial.

However, in federal court, prosecutors can keep that information to themselves until the witnesses testify.

“No statement by a Government witness shall be the subject of subpoena, discovery, or inspection until said witness has testified on direct examination in the trial of the case,” Walker wrote.