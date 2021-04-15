Judge rules Lynn Haven defendants can communicate

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge has ruled that former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and construction magnate James Finch can meet in private to discuss their case

Prosecutors wanted communication to be limited between all of the defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case.

Anderson is accused of accepting bribes, including a motorhome, travel on a private plane, lodging on a private yacht, meals, and entertainment from Finch in order to direct multimillion-dollar city projects toward his company.

In a recent motion, attorneys for Anderson and Finch asked Judge Mark Walker to allow them to spend time together to plan their mutual defense. Walker had previously ruled that Finch could pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for Anderson’s attorneys if the two agreed to the arrangement and planned a joint defense.

Having agreed to that Judge Walker has now ruled that the pair could resume communicating with or without a lawyer being present.