Judge order prosecutors to release sealed, redacted evidence in Lynn Haven case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case will get more information about the federal case against them, but the public will remain in the dark a federal judge ruled this week.

Attorneys for James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, asked Judge Mark Walker to order prosecutors to release redacted witness statements and other evidence in the bribery and fraud case.

The defense was interested in several statements including one made by former City Manager Mike White and another by a current city commissioner that was supportive of Finch.

Prosecutors argued that the material wasn’t relevant to the defense and they were concerned that the information would be reported to the public and hamper their ongoing investigation.

Walker ruled that the defense should be given the material and issued a stern warning to both sides that there would be “swift and severe” sanctions if any of it ended up being released to the public before the trial.