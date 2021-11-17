Judge Don Sirmons has died

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of our area’s most respected judges has died.

Don Sirmons passed away Tuesday at the age of 72.

When he first became a county judge in 1977 at age 28, he was the youngest judge in Florida. The governor appointed him as a circuit judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit in 1985. He served in that capacity until his retirement in 2010.

During his time on the bench, Judge Sirmons presided over a number of the area’s highest-profile cases like the murder trials of Dr. William Sybers, Kayle Barrington Bates, Priscilla Ann Trexler, and many more.

He also heard the first trial in Florida where television cameras were allowed in the courtroom.