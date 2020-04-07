Joint effort leads to arrest of seven, seizure of drugs and cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A joint investigation between two Panhandle law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of seven people, as well as the seizure of drugs, cash, guns and ammunition.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Marianna Police Department worked together to investigate several shootings incidents in the areas. According to the sheriff’s office, the departments were led to Anthony Edwards and Eric Jordan as suspects, after the two were seen buying an assault style weapon and ammunition at the Outpost Gun store on Penn Avenue.

Deputies say they followed the two to the Big/Little store and decided to take action. After Jordan went into the store, deputies attempted to pin Edwards’ rental truck near the gas pumps, but Edwards managed to drive away and led them on a chase for about 7 miles.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit ended near Baker Creek Road where they took Edwards into custody, and found two military style vests, a ski mask, ammunition purchased by Edwards and money they suspect to be drug-related.

Further investigation led to Jordan surrendering to authorities, the arrest of five others and the discovery of more drugs at homes in the Cypress area.