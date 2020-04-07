LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Morning

Joint effort leads to arrest of seven, seizure of drugs and cash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A joint investigation between two Panhandle law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of seven people, as well as the seizure of drugs, cash, guns and ammunition.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Marianna Police Department worked together to investigate several shootings incidents in the areas. According to the sheriff’s office, the departments were led to Anthony Edwards and Eric Jordan as suspects, after the two were seen buying an assault style weapon and ammunition at the Outpost Gun store on Penn Avenue.

Deputies say they followed the two to the Big/Little store and decided to take action. After Jordan went into the store, deputies attempted to pin Edwards’ rental truck near the gas pumps, but Edwards managed to drive away and led them on a chase for about 7 miles.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit ended near Baker Creek Road where they took Edwards into custody, and found two military style vests, a ski mask, ammunition purchased by Edwards and money they suspect to be drug-related.

Further investigation led to Jordan surrendering to authorities, the arrest of five others and the discovery of more drugs at homes in the Cypress area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Photographer offering free porch portraits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photographer offering free porch portraits"

Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation"

Authorities arrest 7, seize drugs and cash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities arrest 7, seize drugs and cash"

Tonie's Dance Workshop prepares for upcoming recital through virtual rehearsals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tonie's Dance Workshop prepares for upcoming recital through virtual rehearsals"

JK Rowling recovered from coronavirus-like symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "JK Rowling recovered from coronavirus-like symptoms"

Tyndall FCU donates money to local seniors in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall FCU donates money to local seniors in need"
More Local News