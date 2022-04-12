CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway commissioners were finally able to award a bid to repair a park that was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

After the hurricane, the city cleaned up John B. Gore park as best they could, but they had to wait for the money to make repairs.

FEMA came through with what’s known as “428” funds.

During Tuesday night’s commission meeting, commissioners awarded the $4.8 million project to two companies, GAC Contractors for the building work and BGN Contractors for the site work.

Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said the new park will be much better than the one destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

“Looking forward to a beautiful park,” Cook said. “It will not only have new football fields, but multi-purpose sports fields, for baseball and softball, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a beautiful walking track down by the lake.”

Work will start almost immediately.

Cook said the project will take about a year to complete.