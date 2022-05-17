CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The long-awaited work on John B. Gore Park in Callaway is now underway.

For the last four years, Callaway city leaders have been working toward the John B. Gore park restoration after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

City officials are adding amenities that weren’t there before the hurricane.

“This is going to be another nice premiere park right here at the boat ramp here in Callaway,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said.

They’ve cleaned up as much as they could and have been waiting on the FEMA funding to begin construction.

“As we continue to push through with the recovery from Hurricane Michael, this was the park that was the most damaged and we already had started a revitalization project for us to be able to get through and add these additional amenities to the city the citizens are super excited to get out here and start enjoying the park again,” Cook said.

The city is adding a new tennis court, a new basketball court, a football field, a concession stand, a multi-use baseball and softball field and a walking track.



“This park is also the site of our historical society. It also contains the museum and the old schoolhouse, other aspects that make this community really great and people want to come out and enjoy these amenities and also enjoy the water right here on the bay,” Cook said.

During their April 12 meeting, commissioners awarded the $5 million project to two companies, BGN Contractors for the site work and GAC Contractors for the actual construction.



“The project did come up over budget we had arranged our bids so that we could pull certain aspects out so they could be funded with other funding sources,” Cook said.

The money is coming from a FEMA program called the “428 Project.”

City officials said they expect the park to take a year to complete.