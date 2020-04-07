JOANN’s supplies customers with kits to make masks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–People across the nation are joining together as they sew masks for those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. JOANN’s is also stepping up to the plate as they supply customers with free fabric and tools to make non-surgical masks and gowns.

According to their website, nationwide, JOANN’s has helped to donate more than 33 million homemade masks to those in need.​

“People have been coming in and picking up the kits, making the masks themselves and then bringing them back and we’re giving them out to doctors offices, police departments, and medical personnel,” said Becca Dilley, the Assistant Manager of JOANN’s in Panama City.

Dilley says they’ve seen a spike in customers. They also say it’s been a huge community effort.

“So far we’ve probably given out at least, just the masks that come back to us, we’ve given out at least 250 masks,” Dilley said.

Shoppers can even do curbside pickup for supplies as long as they call ahead.

Customers will receive one kit with enough supplies to make 5 masks. The kits include fabric and elastics or ribbon.

“We are following the CDC guidelines, it is 100% cotton. We are following the mask patterns that they have given us,” Dilley said.

After making the masks, customers can bring them back to the store. JOANN’s employees will then donate them to local health care workers and first responders in need.

“You know, I’m not an avid sewer and I’ve made several of the masks, it is pretty simple,” Dilley said.

According to their website, JOANN’s goal is to donate 100 million masks.

To learn more, visit https://www.joann.com/make-to-give-response/?icn=hpz1&ici=make-to-give-response

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

JOANN's giving away mask making kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "JOANN's giving away mask making kits"

Carl Sauls running for Mayor of Callaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carl Sauls running for Mayor of Callaway"

Bear Creek Feline Center reacts to Netflix documentary 'Tiger King'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear Creek Feline Center reacts to Netflix documentary 'Tiger King'"

Coronavirus and pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus and pets"

St Andrews Marina clean up project

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Andrews Marina clean up project"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/6"
More Local News