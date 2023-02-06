PORT SAINT JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — David Richardson helped establish the Gulf Beaches Volunteer Fire Department in 1976.

Five years later he took over as fire chief and served until he retired this past December.

“David Richardson has dedicated forty-seven years of his life to the protection and safety of the citizens of Gulf County, Florida, through selfless act and dedication and sacrifice leadership as a volunteer fire chief,” Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal.

For 42 of those years, Richardson served as the department’s chief.

“David, you know, by all means, this is got to be one of the longest-serving fire chiefs in the history of the state of Florida,” Patronis said. “So incredibly honored to be able to stand here today.”

Officials said Richardson played an integral part in getting the fire station up and running in its formative years, hosting bingo every Friday and Saturday night to help raise money for new equipment. There were several years when the department received more funding through Richardson’s work than they did from the state of Florida.

“David Richardson has combated countless fires to his career, utilize and many skills assisting in the battling of some large fire,” Patronis said.

Most notable is the Bertha Swamp Road Fire last March and the Carrabelle fire.

Patronis said Port Saint Joe and Gulf County would not be the same without Richardson.

“So I think there’s there are those people in the community that have the have room presence when they come into the room,” Patronis said. “Everybody knows that they’re because of the type of respect they command. David’s one of those individuals, he is just a larger-than-life person who has played a significant role over almost half a century in protecting the people of Gulf County and also planning for the community to live in today.”

While Richardson said he is appreciative of the recognition, but he couldn’t have done it alone.