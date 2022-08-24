SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Purple flags have been flying on Walton County beaches since Friday.

Purple flags alert swimmers of the presence of dangerous marine life, in this case, Moon and Sea Nettle jellyfish.

South Walton Fire District beach safety officers are advising beach-goers on what to do if they are stung.

“If you do get stung by some jellyfish, the best way to take care of it is rub sand on it, as crazy as it sounds,” SWFD Beach Safety Officer Michael Meece said. “Rub in a downward motion, it gets those excess tentacles out. If it keeps burning, warm water and distilled vinegar helps out with that.”

Meece said using urine to treat a sting is a myth.

“That’s a big no-go, so don’t have your friends or your significant other pee on you it’s not going to help you out,” Meece said.

Jellyfish are not the only marine life South Walton lifeguards have been seeing.

Beach safety officials discovered a hammerhead shark on Inlet Beach last week.

“We’ve seen a little bit of sharks,” Meece said. “Little baby sharks. So if they do see them, they are usually inward in our shorelines. Really the only concern with that is when they are darting around because that’s when they are hunting. The best thing to do is I would stay calm, don’t panic because panic causes a lot of misidentity and then that how people end up getting in trouble with them.”

Meece reiterated that marine life are wild animals, and should not be disturbed.

“Be mindful to just leave the sea life alone,” Meece said. “It is their water out there, we are visitors for it. Don’t pull them out of the water and put them in the sand, that’s a hazard for people to step on it and sort of things like that so just be mindful that it’s their home.”

Beach safety officials add that if you’re stung and experience breathing difficulties or tightening in your chest, seek medical attention or call 9-1-1.