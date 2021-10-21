JCSO looking for suspect involved in armed robbery

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Alford.

The suspect is believed to be a white male with dark hair and armed with a handgun, according to the JCSO.

He may be wearing a blue zip-up jacket and jeans.

The suspect left in a two-door small SUV and may be traveling with an unknown female passenger headed south on highway 231.

Investigators said do not approach him if you see him. He may be armed and dangerous.

Call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.