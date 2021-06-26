JCSO: looking for armed subject

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office is looking for an armed subject.

Nicholas Davis is approximately 6’02” and weighs 260 pounds and is believed to be driving a stolen 2016 Chevrolet 2500 LTZ 4X4, according to authorities.

The truck is a slate gray metallic in color and has a Florida specialty tag C-0LDS.

There is a black vinyl bedcover on the bed and a chrome University of Florida specialty tag with a green gator head affixed to the front, according to JCSO.

Authorities say the subject is considered armed and dangerous. If encountered, contact law enforcement immediately.