JCSO: Jackson County man shot neighbor

Jackson County deputies say a man shot his neighbor Thursday.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor and tried to prevent the victim and his wife from calling for help, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the Silver Lake area of the county.

After the shooting, the victims were eventually able to get the gun away from the suspect and call for help, deputies wrote. The victim was flown to a hospital.

Ernest Martin was taken into custody. Deputies wrote that his “charges are pending.”

