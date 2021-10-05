JCSO holds first-ever public swear-in ceremony

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s officials did something on Tuesday that apparently hasn’t been done before.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield flanked by Captain Wesley Burch administered the oath of office to nine deputies and three civilian employees.

Edenfield said this is the first-ever public swearing-in ceremony at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Families and friends were able to watch as their loved ones received their official service pin. Sheriff Edenfield said it wasn’t a hard decision to institute this new tradition.

“For me, it was a no-brainer,” Edenfield said. “I want to recognize their dedication and commitment to the citizens of the county, but also, it brings to the forefront the seriousness of what we do and the commitment and how serious the oath is.”

There will be a second ceremony tomorrow including some of Jackson Counties’ school resource deputies.

Sheriff Edenfield said he plans to hold these ceremonies every three months. That will include every employee that’s promoted.