JCSO deputies arrest three people in connection with a Marianna murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Skyview Road residents were shocked to find out someone died in their neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 5 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about reports of a body inside a home on Skyview Road.

“Investigators were then called in to continue an investigation into this deceased body,” JCSO’s Public Information Coordinator Sydney Armstrong said. “Graceville Police Department was also involved as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.”

Armstrong said the investigation continued through Friday morning. She also said they found the suspects near the crime scene.

“We have three individuals in custody and charged with this case,” Armstrong said.

Marianna’s Gabriel Clemons and Defuniak Springs’ Devin Knight are being charged with open counts of murder.

Knight is also being charged with tampering with evidence.

17-year-old Ramaryia Keys from Marianna is also being charged for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact (murder).

Many Skyview Road residents were not willing to speak on camera about this subject. One man in the neighborhood claimed to be the victim’s friend. He said the victim was turning his life around and that he was a really great guy.

He also said it’s probable the victim was mixed in with a bad group of people.

The victim hasn’t been verified by law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the body.