COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Cottondale Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are actively looking for 15-year-old Lana Otto.

Otto was last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities said she could possibly be wearing an orange hoodie with jeans.

She is 5’1″, 135 lbs., with straight, shoulder length, brown hair and brown eyes.

News 13 was not provided with a picture of Otto at the time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.