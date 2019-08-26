JCPenney open for business once again

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly a year after Hurricane Michael, the Panama City Mall is still closed but stores in the lot are opening up.

After a full remodel, JC Penney opened its doors on Friday.

The store still needs more employees but store officials say they are excited to finally be part of the community once again.

Even though the doors are already open, they will hold a grand opening on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m.

The store manager says the grand opening will feature multiple ribbon cuttings and refreshments.

Normal hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from Noon – 6 p.m.

