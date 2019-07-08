JC Penney looking for employees ahead of reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Mall JC Penney will be hosting a hiring event Friday as the store gets closer to reopening this fall.

The location has been closed since October due to damage from Hurricane Michael. They are looking for up to 50 associates to fill positions such as cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant, salon stylist and more.

The event will take place from noon- 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Panama Cit,y located at 1101 N U.S. Highway 231.

People are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or at an applicant kiosk in-store prior to attending the event.