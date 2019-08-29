Jayson Kretzer named new Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Arts Alliance announcing a new Executive Director beginning this October.

In Tuesday’s meeting of the board, current director Jennifer Jones announced she will be stepping down to pursue an opportunity to advocate for Florida’s Arts and Cultural industry and Jayson Kretzer will take over the role.

“I believe this is a positive development for Bay Arts Alliance and Bay County’s creative community. Bay Arts Alliance is in a wonderful position with Jayson as the leader. His presence in Bay County, both as a member of the arts community and a key person in the organization has had a positive impact and I only expect it to increase,” Jennifer Jones stated. “I’ve learned a great deal over my tenure and am eager to pursue this new opportunity to advocate for the Arts and Culture statewide; which will also benefit artists and arts organizations here in Bay County. I’ve been so fortunate to have had a one-of-a kind job here.”

Kretzer commented, “I am honored by the board’s confidence and realize that I have big shoes to fill. I recognized Jennifer’s impact in the arts community long before I was a part of the organization. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work alongside her. Her wisdom and experience will be missed, but I know that a piece her heart will remain with the arts in Bay County and we’ll continue to benefit from her work in the future.”