JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County woman prevented a burglary by arming herself with a gun and shooting several times at men trying to steal from her home, authorities said Friday.

Jackson County deputies later learned that two men broke into a vehicle before forcing their way into the woman’s home. Once the woman shot at the men, they fled the Hummingbird Road home.

An anonymous tip led to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identifying Steven Matthew Baxter as a suspect. On April 20, 2022, deputies arrested Baxter on several drug charges after a search warrant.

Deputies later determined that Baxter was also one of the suspects that broke into the Hummingbird Road home on April 16.

Baxter was then arrested for burglary of an occupied dwelling, burglary of a vehicle, grand theft, and petit theft. Baxter is now being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.