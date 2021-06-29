Jax fugitive spotted in Alabama

According to Alabama authorities, Nicholas Davis was spotted in Covington County, Florala and Andalusia.
He was last seen driving a stolen Ford Mustang in Clio, Alabama.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man wanted by law enforcement in Jackson County was spotted in Alabama, investigators said Tuesday.

Jackson County authorities were searching for him on Saturday in reference to a truck and camper he reportedly stole in the area. He also has warrants out of Illinois. Investigators added that Davis is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say he has stolen two more vehicles in his attempt to flee law enforcement.

If you see him call 911.

