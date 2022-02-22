MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said he’s ready to move into the newly renovated former sheriff’s office on Lafayette Street.

The only problem is, there isn’t a safe shelter for dispatch at it.

“The sheriff is totally opposed to having dispatch in one building and having his regular operations in another building,” County Commissioner Paul Donofro said. “What he would like to do is have both dispatch and his regular operations in one building.”

At Tuesday’s special county commission meeting, Edenfield built a case for why they should all be together.

He asked for $900,000 to make it happen.

“Our communications division, they’re part of us,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “I don’t want them in one place and us in another and there’s some costs involved if you go to separating us. A lot of costs that would be unnecessary in my opinion. You would duplicate some things.”

Edenfield said it’d probably cost around $100,000 to have dispatch stay at the Endeavor Property and the rest of them move to the old office.

Many commissioners believe $900,000 for a bunker is too expensive.

They don’t want to use that much of their American Rescue Plan Act funds on this project if they don’t have to.

“I think we can construct it for less than that because we’re only looking at about a 1,250 square foot facility and I think we can construct that as a safe room inside an existing building for a lot less than $900,000,” Donofro said.

Donofro believes this project will only end up costing around $500,000.

Commissioners said they are going to talk with their architectural firm to find out more and go from there.