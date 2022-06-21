MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — An estimated 250,000 people allegedly take a dip in Spring Creek every year.

Nearby residents said they’re the ones left to deal with the leftover trash.

“We’re just asking for some assistance and we want this thing to go and put everything in non-dispposable containers and that way when you come to the creek, everything that goes in comes back out with you” Spring Creek Clean-up organizer Danny Melvin said. “Is it going to stop? No, it’s not. But it’s going to slow it down.”

For the past 20 years, Melvin and a group he organized on Facebook have cleaned the creek.

They also want those who break the proposed non-disposable ordinance to be fined $500.

“If you’re not going to pass this ordinance, do something. Hold somebody accountable for something because we’re almost sick and tired of pulling up all of this trash. It’s every day we go down there, we’re picking up trash.”

Many of the nearby residents said it only takes a couple of hours to see more trash flowing down the creek after they just cleaned it.

But Patricia Stewart said she goes there all of the time and the garbage issue isn’t as bad as everyone made it sound.

“If you put in just tupperware containers, well then all you’re going to end up with is the tupperware containers floating on the top of the water and the bottom of the water gathering up more of that seaweed and all of that that comes across from the mill pond,” Stewart said.

She said if there’s an ordinance to bring non-disposable items, she and many others won’t go to the creek anymore.

County commissioners said they understand the community’s frustrations.

They want to make a change but the ordinance as it is isn’t clear enough.

County commissioners said they’ll re-discuss this topic at a special meeting on July 12 at 10:15 a.m.

They said they hope to approve an ordinance to help alleviate the issue at that meeting.