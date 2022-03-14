JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners want county services to pump the breaks on gas spending.

After crunching numbers, county officials said they realized they are projected to spend way over budget if they don’t change the way they operate.

“We have our fuel filled up every Wednesday and so we know about on average you know what, we’ll have a historical look at what we have being filled up each week,” Jackson County Commissioner Wilanne Daniels said. “And we’re hoping to get that number down enough so that we can at least stay within our budget.”

County officials said in February they bought diesel at $3.23 per gallon.

For a little over 18,000 gallons, they spent about $59,000.

Now diesel has gone up to about $4.90 per gallon.

That means the county could be spending an additional average of $30,000 per month on fuel.

Jackson County officials said Road and Bridge alone could be spending almost $400,000 over their annual fuel budget at the current cost of diesel.

They said they need services like Road and Bridge to cut back.

“Parking dump trucks unless they have a dedicated project, you know limiting any unnecessary travel, carpooling where we can, maybe teaming up to do projects instead of spreading out,” Daniels said.

Officials are also asking county employees to minimize idle time and to attend meetings via Zoom where applicable.

Daniels said they’ll know within the next few weeks if these efforts are making a difference. She said they’ll continue to have this discussion at every county meeting.