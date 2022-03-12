MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some in Jackson County may soon be flying the friendly skies with a new career.

Jackson County commissioners have approved a proposal to establish the Marianna Municipal Airport as an aviation training location. Officials said there will be a huge need for airplane pilots and maintenance technicians in the future.

Marianna Airport’s Commerce Board Chairman, General Jim Hart, who’s a retired military pilot, came up with the idea.

He said Marianna’s airport is the perfect spot to train because of how much open-air space is available. Hart gained approval from the city about two weeks ago. Now with the county’s approval too, they can move forward with plans.

“The next thing is for General Hart and the economic development people to reach out to some of the pilot training programs around the country and try to identify one of them or two and encourage them to come to Jackson County,” County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said. “We’d love to have them come and set up shop.”

Peacock said once they recruit training schools, they’ll invite Chipola College to get involved in the program.

Hart believes the school could take two years to come to fruition.