PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City native Janice Lucas announced she is running for Panama City Commission on Wednesday.

The Municipal Super Tuesday Election is only three months away and several candidates are gearing up.

Lucas said she is running for the Ward 2 commission seat.

Ward Two includes Glenwood, Millville, St. Andrews, and areas north of 23rd Street.

Lucas said there are many vacant lots as you drive around Ward 2 districts. Lucas said she wants to work to bring in growth and development.

“So, with the little time I’ve got left, no matter how much time that is, I want to leave a legacy of making more opportunities for the generations coming along behind us,” said Lucas. ” There’s plenty of opportunity here in ward two. We need to engage the people there, people who don’t get involved, who are, you know, feeling that nobody cares what I care. I’m from here. I’ve cared for a long time.”

Early voting will begin on April 10th. Election day will be held on April 18th.