CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 is your local election headquarters as we continue our candidate profiles for the upcoming municipal election.

On Tuesday, we met the two men who are running for Callaway Commission Ward 2.

James Kirkland is challenging incumbent David Griggs for the Ward 2 post.

Kirkland has lived in Bay County for the last 50 years and has been a Callaway resident for 18 years.

He has worked for the City of Callaway in the lift station department and has worked in code enforcement for the last two years.

He is hoping to make improvements to the roads, including working toward adding more speed bumps to residential areas.

Kirkland said he loves East Bay and wants to continue to see it grow without raising taxes.



“The only thing I can promise is, I’ll do the very best I can for the people of Callaway, the citizens of Callaway to make our place a better place to be,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland said he wants to listen to the concerns of citizens and contribute to positive change in the city.

Residents can vote on election day which is Tuesday, April 19th.