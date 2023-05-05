PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business owner facing federal bribery charges has fired his attorney and hired a replacement.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, said Friday that he had “parted ways” with Guy Lewis.

Lewis’ motions and work on behalf of Finch forced prosecutors to return to the grand jury and a significant reduction in the number of charges Finch ultimately faced at trial.

Lewis successfully argued that his client could not be the center of a criminal conspiracy in which he was not a participant or even aware of two facets of the case. In the end, Lewis and Finch faced two charges at a criminal trial in March, bribery and conspiracy, over $45,000 in payments Finch made to then City Commissioner Antonius Barnes.

Barnes and Finch maintained the money was a business loan and had no bearing on his votes in favor of Phoenix projects. The federal jury could not reach a decision in the case and a mistrial was declared.

Finch was then caught off guard when Lewis filed a motion to postpone the retrial.

“I was really upset about him moving it to July,” Finch said.

Lewis filed a motion and response asking Judge Mark Walker to throw out the case but if the case continues Finch said he will be represented by James Voyles Jr., an attorney out of Indianapolis.

“No more motions I want to go to trial,” Finch said.

However, Finch acknowledged that changing attorneys will probably delay the retrial further. He said he expects it will be September or October before the case can go back before a jury.

“Last time it was a hung jury, so I want to get that straightened out,” Finch said.