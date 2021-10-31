Jacksonville woman recovering from injuries after being hit by ATV in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 50-year-old Jacksonville woman was hit by an ATV that was being driven by a correctional officer while visiting the Gulf County Correctional Institute on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the correctional officer was heading east around the perimeter track of the compound approaching a stop sign.

The woman was crossing the perimeter track toward the visitation and control building in an unmarked crossing area.

The correctional officer failed to stop at the stop sign. The front of the guard ATV collided with the woman.

The woman was transported to Bay Medical to be treated for minor injuries.

