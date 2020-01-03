Jackson Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2020

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The start of a new year is a chance for new beginnings and a couple in Jackson County is celebrating the birth of their new daughter.

Little Miss La’noah Na’veah Amour Wilson is the first baby of 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, born on Thursday at 11:01 am weighing in at 7 lbs., 4 oz. to delighted parents Shonnetta Hamm and Maurice Wilson.

Little Miss Wilson joins three older sisters and one big brother.

Jackson Hospital has been providing OB services since 1942 and has delivered more than 32,000 babies since then, 241 of which were twins and 1 set of triplets.