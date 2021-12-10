Jackson deputies warn of ‘potentially dangerous’ escaped developmentally disabled man

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department sent an update to the situation:

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the Marianna Police Department responded to Sunland in reference to an escaped resident.

Upon arrival officers learned that Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera escaped from custody sometime in the morning hours of this date. Ortiz-Rivera was court ordered to be housed at Sunland. At this time, it is unknown of Ortiz-Rivera’s direction of travel.

Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic male, with a beard, 5’09” and weighs 222 pounds. The clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you see someone that matches the description of Ortiz-Rivera, please contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency. Please do not approach Ortiz-Rivera as he could potentially be dangerous.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a “potentially dangerous” man who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna.

“A Hispanic, male resident has escaped from Sunland and is potentially dangerous,” deputies wrote on Facebook shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. “Be on the look out in the area of Marianna High School and Marianna K-8 and also the Greenwood and Malone areas.”

Marianna’s schools are on a soft lockdown in response to the escape with extra school personnel and law enforcement on site.

Deputies said members of the public should not approach the man if they see him. The Sunland Center’s website states that they serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.