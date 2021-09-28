Jackson County’s new budget has room for road improvement

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners had their final public hearing on Tuesday night to decide what to do with the final budget.

At $97,374,198, the final budget has been approved.

Board chairman Jim Peacock said this budget is very similar to last year’s.

He said the staff did an excellent job approving this budget and residents of Jackson County shouldn’t notice much of a difference.

He included they didn’t cut out any services, and every district in the county will be getting some smoother roads.

Each commissioner is in charge of their district’s roads, and Peacock named a few of the ones he’ll be fixing up.

“I’m paving Sweet Pond Road, I’m paving Sandridge Church Road, and paving a portion of Poplar Springs Road,” Peacock said. “We’re working on paving Pooser Road and that will enable the county to develop a 320-acre site we have out there, for housing.”

Some of the budget will also go towards pay raise for county employees.

There’s enough money to give each employee an average of two percent salary increase.

Each constitutional officer will decide how much money their employees will receive.