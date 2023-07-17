MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — You’re never too young to learn about the environmental benefits of keeping your town clean.

The Jackson County 4-H summer camp is a non-profit youth development program that teaches children about the variety of career fields available to them in the future. During these 3 days, the campers will learn interviewing, storytelling, and video editing, but today’s lessons revolved around the environment. Jackson County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelsi Williams taught the kids about the environment and how to protect it.

“Today’s camp is really focused on helping our youth learn about keeping Jackson County beautiful and what that community beautification and litter cleanup campaign looks like,” said Williams. “A lot of kids are not aware of the different ways that they can be able to help contribute towards keeping their community clean or what ways they can do to be able to help create a more sustainable earth as well.”

There are almost 6 million American kids involved in 4-H, the largest youth development program in the U.S. 4-H is short for head, heart, hands, and health. In Florida, it’s part of the University of Florida’s Cooperative Extension Service.

“What 4-H does is look at the community level and partner adults that are volunteers with life skills to transfer to youth,” said Jackson County 4-H Youth Development Agent Carly Barnes Montuani.

Kids who join 4-H are 4 times more likely to get involved in their community and twice as likely to make healthy choices and participate in STEM activities. Monday, the kids went on a trash walk, picking-up litter and learning how it negatively impacts the earth. Campers say they’re happy to help keep their community clean.

“We get to do something that helps the earth, and it does clean out the air,” said camper Christiana Williams. “It’s really good for the earth, and there are a lot of other people out there that do this. I bet they love it because they are doing a good deed.”

