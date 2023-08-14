JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Marianna Woman was seriously injured after a hit and run crash in Jackson County on Sunday, August 13.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on County Road 273 and Oakhill Drive in the Cypress community.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old Marianna woman and her 7-year-old passenger were driving northbound on 273 when a pickup truck rear-ended her.

It caused her suv to cross into oncoming traffic, into a ditch, and collide with a tree.

The truck that rear-ended her kept on driving, but troopers caught up with the vehicle a short time later.

Troopers arrested 30-year-old Alexander Ward of Marianna, for leaving the scene with serious bodily injury.