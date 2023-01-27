JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people are usually in prison because they commit a crime, but investigators said a central Florida woman came to a Panhandle prison specifically to commit a crime.

Back in September, Angela Benjamin traveled from Spring Hill, Florida to Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, to visit an inmate named Gary Wilson.

While visiting Wilson, corrections officers said they saw Benjamin passing 56 grams of cocaine to Wilson. The exchange was caught on camera.

Officers arrested Benjamin, charging her with trafficking in cocaine.

As a result, Benjamin has now been convicted and has received her own prison sentence. She’ll serve three years for introducing the contraband.