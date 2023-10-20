JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – Authorities arrested two men in the murder investigation of two Jackson County men who were missing for nearly two years, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the U.S. Marshal Service arrested 22-year-old Jeremiah Castro Thursday morning as he was reporting for National Guard Duty. Castro was arrested in Polk County Georgia near Atlanta, charged with the Jackson County murders. He will be extradited to Jackson County to face the murder charges.

Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Will Tay Young is in the Gadsden County Jail in the Panhandle on drug charges. A judge in Marianna signed a murder warrant for Young this morning.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, Castro and Young are suspects in the murders of Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis. Both were last seen together in October of 2021.

Remains and identifying evidence was found last week in a field off of Jackson Road and Woodrest Road in Jacob City, investigators said.

Young is now being charged with two counts of murder and principle to murder. Castro faces two counts of murder and is being extradited to Jackson County to face these charges.