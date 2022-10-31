JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.

A witness gave information about the vehicle that had left the scene and deputies found a red pickup truck nearby.

Investigators said the driver flagged down a responding deputy and said he was a witness. Investigators said he was actually the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene. When the deputy approached him, authorities said the driver, Joseph Goodman, fled on foot, but was quickly caught.

Investigators said the passenger, Marci Clark, had an active felony warrant for Violation of State Probation and Possession of Methamphetamine out of Washington County. Deputies also arrested her. Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.