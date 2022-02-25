JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jurors heard another day of testimony in the murder trial of Steven Mantecon, who’s accused of killing 19-year-old Blake Cain in August of 2020.

Today, the defense focused on evidence of a loaded handgun that was found on top of the toolbox of Blake Cain’s truck.

Evidence also showed a BB gun in one of the cars that was shot on the night in question, but the car owner claims she forgot it was in the vehicle.

Witness Nathan Holland testified, “I’m on the right side, so I’m over on the same side as Blake, of the passenger’s side and he’s standing at his door. He takes his pistol out, puts it in the air, looks directly at Steven Mantecon, and puts it on his toolbox.”

Another witness says Cain was just moving things around in his car and put the gun on the toolbox.

Every witness was also asked if law enforcement swabbed their hands for gun residue on the night of the murder, they all said no.

Day 3 of the trial continues Friday.