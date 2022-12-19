JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man driving a white ford pick-up truck hit a semi pulling a tanker.

The tank was full of a tar material used in road paving. It spilled all over the northbound lanes of 231.

Troopers shutdown the roadway until crews could clean-up the mess. Paramedics took the driver of the semi to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was reportedly arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.