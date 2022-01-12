Tallahassee PD: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing man

Jackson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A body found in a Jackson County landfill is identified as a missing Tallahassee man, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Jorge Diaz-Johnston, 54, was reported missing on January 8 by TPD.

His body was found in the Springhill Landfill in Jackson County at 9:30 a.m. on the same day he was reported missing.

TPD said his death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

