MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, September 30th, a mental health awareness walk will be held at Citizens Lodge Park in Marianna beginning at 4 p.m.

The local non-profit ‘Britt Bratt Psych Facts and Hacks Resources’ is hosting the event.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County NAACP, Big Bend, and Pancare are just a few of the organizations stopping by.

With September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month it was important for event organizers to have a gathering that sheds light on mental health issues.

“There’s not a lot of events about mental health. There’s not a lot of conversation in discussions about mental health,” said mental health therapist Brittany Barnes. “I just definitely want to shed more light on that, get more people involved, let people know that there is help available and there’s no shame and no stigma, and no stereotypes in that.”

Organizations will be offering mental health services to those attending who are interested.

There will also be food trucks and activities for kids.