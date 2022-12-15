MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna police arrested a 47-year-old Sunland resident on a child pornography charge.

Investigators said Herman Jackson, who lives in a developmental disability center, downloaded child porn onto an electronic tablet and kept the images on the device. Police said Jackson was able to get the porn by smuggling an electronic tablet from Sunland on day trips into the Marianna community.

Jackson allegedly went to a local fast food restaurant to use their Wi-Fi. That’s when police said he downloaded the porn.

Jackson is in jail awaiting his first appearance.